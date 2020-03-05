Timely morale boost as Rain or Shine beats Ginebra in final tuneup

RAIN or Shine defeated Barangay Ginebra, 84-76, on Thursday during their final tune-up game for the coming PBA season held at The Upper Deck.

The Elastopainters’ win should serve as a morale booster, coming at the expense of a Gin Kings side considered as one of the favorites for the 2020 season.

Rain or Shine broke away from a 41-40 halftime lead in the third quarter and entered the final canto with a 65-58 advantage after a long two-pointer by James Yap.

The lead reached to 10 points, 76-66, in the fourth following a layup by Yap.

Rain or Shine opens its campaign in the Philippine Cup on March 13 against San Miguel while Barangay Ginebra debuts on Saturday against Blackwater in Balanga, Bataan.