What you need to know about Friday's PBA doubleheader

YENG Guiao formally returns to Rain or Shine on the court as the Elasto Painters face his old team NLEX on Friday in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the PhilSports Arena.

The Elasto Painters go up against the Road Warriors at 5:45 p.m. in Guiao’s comeback to the team after six years.

Guiao took the chance at an offer to return to Rain or Shine after his association with NLEX ended during the offseason. The seven-time PBA champion said he was offered a corporate position with NLEX, but declined due to his desire to remain as a basketball coach.

“It feels like home,” said Guiao shortly after signing with Rain or Shine, while calling himself as a ‘prodigal son’ of the team.

A lot has changed, though, since Guiao’s last stint with the Elasto Painters six years ago. The ballclub has missed the playoffs the past two conferences on a young core with only Beau Belga, Gabe Norwood, and Jewel Ponferada as the remaining holdovers from Guiao’s first tenure.

“I don’t want to overpromise,” said Guiao, referring to the prospects of him guiding the team back to, at least, the postseason.

On the other side, NLEX took a while to name Guiao’s replacement, with the Road Warriors finally signing up Frankie Lim as head coach.

A four-time NCAA champion with San Beda, Lim’s last coaching job was with Perpetual Help two years ago prior to his return to the pro ranks. Lim had a brief stay as head coach of Barangay Ginebra in 2015, and had assistant coaching duties with Purefoods and Mobiline, now TNT, the flagship team of the MVP group.

Longtime assistant coach Adonis Tierra will still call the shots with Lim’s appointment formally made just last Thursday.

In the first game, Converge battles Terrafirma at 3 p.m. with Aldin Ayo making his PBA head coaching debut.

A two-time college champion, Ayo will now strut his wares in the pros with the FiberXers making the coaching change after one conference into their PBA stay.

The FiberXers also made a move during the offseason acquiring Aljun Melecio, Ayo’s former player at La Salle, from Phoenix Super LPG in a deal that also included Kris Porter.

The Dyip eye to open the conference with a win and snap a 16-game losing streak which includes a 0-11 mark in the Philippine Cup.

Terrafirma welcomes the return of Alex Cabagnot after an Achilles tear last December, and import Lester Prosper following his previous stint with the franchise in 2019.

