DiGregorio ankle-breaker vs Barroca highlights Alaska rout of Magnolia in tuneup

RAIN or Shine and Alaska won their tune-up games in preparation for the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup in contrasting fashion on Wednesday.
The Elastopainters won in thrilling fashion over Phoenix Pulse, 92-91, at The Upper Deck, while the Aces beat Magnolia in a convincing manner, 113-84.
Rain or Shine was leading, 55-45, at the half before keeping the game close in the second half and snatch the victory away from Phoenix Pulse.
Beau Belga gathers to box out Jayvee Marcelino.
Meanwhile, the Aces pulled away after they were protecting a 74-67 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Mike DiGregorio also provided the highlight of the match when he hit a three-pointer after pulling off a crossover move that sent Mark Barroca down on the floor.