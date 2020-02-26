DiGregorio ankle-breaker vs Barroca highlights Alaska rout of Magnolia in tuneup

RAIN or Shine and Alaska won their tune-up games in preparation for the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup in contrasting fashion on Wednesday.

The Elastopainters won in thrilling fashion over Phoenix Pulse, 92-91, at The Upper Deck, while the Aces beat Magnolia in a convincing manner, 113-84.

Rain or Shine was leading, 55-45, at the half before keeping the game close in the second half and snatch the victory away from Phoenix Pulse.

PHOTO: fuelmasters on Instagram

Beau Belga gathers to box out Jayvee Marcelino.

Meanwhile, the Aces pulled away after they were protecting a 74-67 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Mike DiGregorio also provided the highlight of the match when he hit a three-pointer after pulling off a crossover move that sent Mark Barroca down on the floor.