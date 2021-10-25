Is Rafi Reavis the key for Magnolia to stop Mikey Williams?

HAS Magnolia solved the riddle that is Mikey Williams by putting the 6-foot-8 Rafi Reavis against him?

Rafi Reavis vs Mikey Williams

As their guards and even forwards struggle to keep up with the TNT rookie, the Hotshots made an unorthodox move with the 44-year-old center defending the 29-year-old Williams during stretches in the game, particularly in the fourth quarter.

The jury is still out on whether it worked although the 6-foot-2 Williams shot 1 of 5 from threes in the fourth period of the game where he lit up with 39 points on 10 triples in TNT’s 106-98 loss to Magnolia.

“We put a lot of schemes on Mikey. I think kung ano ang kailangan gawin, gagawin namin,” said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The move comes after Williams scored 21 and 28 in the first two games of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup finals series where TNT won those games.

On Sunday, Williams erupted with 39 points on 10 threes, a record for most triples by a rookie in the PBA but in a losing effort.

Victolero said Magnolia tried everything in order to contain Williams but he was just too fty on the offensive end.

“We tried our best. Kita naman natin how we denied Mikey. We put a small guy, we put Rome, we put Calvin, and then ‘yung huli, si Rafi na. But it’s a team defense. Thankful ako na other guys stepped up on both ends of the floor,” said Victolero.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Victolero, though, said it’s too early to say whether assigning a taller defender on Williams worked and whether it will be done again in the next games.

“Wala pa naman kaming napag-iisipan o tinitingnang adjustment for Game 4. We are just trying to be ready. We will review the film tomorrow and try na makita ‘yung adjustment. ‘Yung scheme na gagawin namin sa depensa, depende pa rin sa mga player kung paano ma-eexecute. Tingnan natin sa Game 4,” Victolero said.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.