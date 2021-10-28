Rafi Reavis has a long history with both Chot and Victolero. Look

RAFI Reavis has a pleasant history with the two coaches battling it out in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup Finals.

The 44-year-old Magnolia slotman was once coached by TNT's Chot Reyes early in his PBA career, while his current coach with the Hotshots, Chito Victolero, was once his teammate during their days in the defunct MBA.

Selected second in the 2002 PBA draft, Reavis landed at Coca-Cola where he won two championships under Reyes including in his rookie year where the Tigers ruled the All-Filipino Cup by beating Alaska in the finals.

“I have a lot of history with Rafi Reavis,” said Reyes. “I got him in and he played a major role in our Coca-Cola championship runs.”

Reavis won another championship with Reyes when the Tigers also bagged the 2003 Reinforced Conference title behind a Game 7 victory against San Miguel.

'Super lolos'

Reyes said he remains amazed that Reavis can still do it at the highest level almost 19 years to the day they won a title with Coca-Cola.

“Can’t say enough about our ‘Super Lolos’ Rafi, Reynel Hugnatan, Kelly Williams, the guys who I had a privilege of coaching in the past and they are still around. Unbelievable and hats off to them,” Reyes said.

Before the Coca-Cola championships, Reavis was a teammate of Victolero during their days with the San Juan Knights in the MBA, winning a national championship together in the 2000 season.

They were also in the same draft class, with Victolero being selected in the second round, 13th overall by Sta. Lucia.

Victolero said it was actually Reavis who was one of the first persons he spoke to when he took over the Magnolia team in 2016. The Magnolia coach said it was an important step as he put in the system he wants for the team.

“Si Rafi, ang laking tulong sa akin especially nung nag-take over ako sa franchise. He was the leader together with Ping [Marc Pingris]," said the former Mapua guard.

"He was the captain ball. Mas madami ‘yung trabaho sa akin dahil nasabi ko sa kanya kung ano ang plano, and all the veterans bought into the plan and to the system. Parang mas madali para sa akin.”

The duo already won one title together as coach and player during the 2018 Governors’ Cup, where the Hotshots beat Alaska in six games.

Rafi Reavis and Chito Victolero celebrate a championship at Magnolia in 2018. PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

To win another one, Victolero said he needs Reavis' leadership more than ever.

“'Yung leadership niya, sobrang satisfied ako," Victolero said. "Sobrang hats off ako kay Rafi kasi na-unite niya ‘yung team. ‘Yung mga player, alam nila ‘yung sakripisyo at kung bakit siya nandito. Sobrang respeto ko sa kanya.”

