Blackwater finally seeing progress in health of rookie Maurice Shaw

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Blackwater will continue to manage the minutes of rookie big man Maurice Shaw as he continues to recuperate from back spasms inside the PBA bubble.

The 6-foot-9 Shaw suited up in only his second game in the Philippine Cup on Tuesday, seeing action for eight minutes in the team’s 90-88 overtime loss to defending champion San Miguel Beer at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

He ended up scoreless after going 0-of-2 from the field in yet another limited stint.

Shaw had two points in 12 minutes of play in his PBA debut, a 96-89 Blackwater win over NorthPort last Oct. 12, before missing the team's next four games.





But coach Nash Racela said that has been the plan for the 35-year-old rookie, who has been battling back pain since arriving from the U.S. last September.

“Siyempre we know naman where he is coming from so he still have to consciously manage him,” said Racela.

What’s good about Shaw is that he’s finally been able to join the Elite in practice.

“Nakakasabay na siya,” said the Blackwater coach of the No. 2 overall pick in last year’s draft.

The pain in his back however, lingers on, that he needs to be standing at the Blackwater bench most of the time to keep the muscles loose.

“Hindi naman nawawala yun (pain). Basta mainit na, nawawala na yun. Kasi kapag hindi, nagiging stiff siya,” said Racela.

Despite the grueling six-game, nine-day schedule for the Elite as they bid for a quarterfinals berth in the All-Filipino conference, Racela expects Shaw to play on a limited basis until his back is fully healed.

“Yes (he will play). Susubukan namin (siya),” the Blackwater mentor said.