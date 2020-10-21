Racela the least surprised by 'hardworker' Eboña's breakout game

CLARK FREEPORT – Although Nash Racela came out at the losing end, the Blackwater coach was more than proud seeing one of his former college players shine this early in his PBA rookie season.

Racela watched as big man Barkley Ebona torched the Elite for 24 points in Alaska’s 120-82 rout of the Elite in the Philippine Cup on a rainy Tuesday night at the Smart 5G-powered Angeles University Foundation gym.

Ebona barreled his way for seven first-quarter points when the Aces outscored the opposition, 24-8, to set the tone in the lopsided game.

The 6-foot-4 rookie shot a near-perfect 10-of-11 shooting from the floor in dealing his former Far Eastern University mentor a 38-point blowout.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Racela wasn’t surprised with the way the 23-year-old Ebona played, noting how he even outplayed ‘his Kuya Mac (Belo),’ the Blackwater top gun, who finished with only five points.

“That’s expected of him (Ebona). He works hard and he’s given a really good opportunity at Alaska,” said Racela of Ebona, a first-round pick (No. 4) by the Aces in the 2019 regular draft.

“The way I see it, he’s taking advantage of the opportunity given him, and that should always be the approach of every player.”

Although Blackwater went down to a 2-2 record in a tie with its tormentor, Racela was nonetheless happy seeing Ebona come through with his breakout game even at his expense.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

That has been the big man’s trademark even during their time together with FEU, Racela added.

“Barkley is always ready naman. And that’s the sign of a Tamaraw,” said Racela. “Not all will get that kind of a chance, but once you’re given, ready ka dapat.”

Racela and Ebona won a UAAP men's basketball title together at FEU in 2015.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.