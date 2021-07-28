Racela confident misfiring Baser Amer will regain shooting touch

COACH Nash Racela is keeping faith on Baser Amer despite the young Blackwater guard struggling with his shots early in the PBA Philippine Cup.

The cold shooting of the 28-year-old playmaker from Davao City got even worse on Wednesday when he was held to 1-of-15 from the floor, including 1-of-10 from three-point range, in the Bossing’s game against the San Miguel Beermen.

Baser eventually finished with four points, five rebounds, and two assists in the 99-80 loss, the fourth in as many games for Blackwater.

But Racela said the Bossing remain patient with the 6-foot playmaker, aware Amere would eventually get out of his current slump.

“He’s in that period of adjustment and I can’t really blame the person,” said the Blackwater coach.

Amer is in his first year with the franchise, acquired during the season break in a trade for Mac Belo with Meralco, a team where he spent the first five years of his pro career as the Bolts’ No. 7 overall pick in the 2015 draft.

Racela thinks that’s where the adjustment is coming from Amer.

“Siyempre, he’s been used to the style of coach Norman (Black), mas deliberate, medyo dictated yung gagawin niya,” said the Blackwater coach. “And then all of a sudden dito sa amin, it’s more of a free wheeling (system).

“I think that’s also where his hesitation comes in. Baka dati bawal ito, tapos ngayong biglang fino-force namin siya into taking it. So yun ang nakikita ko, doon siya nag-struggle ng kaunti.”

In four games, Baser averaged 4.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists, while shooting 7-of-41 from the field, including 3-of-28 from deep.

The figures are definitely not at par with the way he played in his first five seasons in the league by norming 10.4 points and 36.8 percent shooting from downtown.

But one can’t put a good shooter down, and Racela believes Amer will eventually find his range and help the Bossing in their cause.

“Basta libre, itira niya. He’s capable of doing that,” said Racela. “And we’re very patient with him.”

