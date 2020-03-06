Al-Hussaini turning free agent as NLEX likely to waive PBA rights

RABEH Al-Hussaini is now free as a bird.

SPIN.ph learned NLEX is not keen on exercising its rights on the eccentric former UAAP MVP, making him an unrestricted free agent for the new PBA season.

The 31-year-old Al-Hussaini was the final piece in complicated, three-team trade built around Poy Erram that took a while before being approved by the league trade committee.

The Road Warriors gave up the 6-foot-8 Erram in exchange for Anthony Semerad, Blackwater’s 2020 first-round and 2021 second-round picks along with Al-Hussaini.

But Al-Hussaini’s contract with Blackwater is already expired and while there was a pending offer for a new deal, he has yet to sign on the dotted line as he is currently in Kuwait, where his father’s side of the family is based.

While in Kuwait, Al-Hussaini was traded by the Elite to the Road Warriors as part of the Erram package, transferring the playing rights of the center out of Ateneo to NLEX.

But management is letting go of the 6-foot-7 Al-Hussaini, who briefly played for the franchise during the 2017-18 season.

As an unrestricted free agent, any teams especially those in need of a big man, can now directly sign Al-Hussaini, the former Rookie of the Year (2011) and three-time All-Star, who won a championship with San Miguel during the 2011 Governors Cup.