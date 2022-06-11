Quinto regrets throwing ball to ref leading to first career ejection

ANTIPOLO – Bong Quinto felt he let his Meralco teammates down following his ejection early in the fourth quarter of the Bolts’ game against the Phoenix Fuel Masters in the PBA Philippine Cup Saturday night at the Ynares Center.

The fourth-year guard was tossed out of the game for supposedly throwing the ball to referee Sherwin Pineda at the 10:28 mark of the final quarter and the Bolts in the middle of a searing rally that saw them close the gap at 79-81 after trailing by as many 16 points in the third period.

While Quinto said he didn’t deliberately threw the ball hard on the game official, but was interpreted as such upon a review of the sequence, leading to his outright ejection.

“Wala naman akong intensyon na gawin yun. Pero fault ko pa din kasi ako yung nag-act. So humihingi ako ng pasensiya sa referee, kay Kuya Sherwin,” said Quinto following the game which Meralco won, 109-98.

“Aakuin ko yung sitwasyon, kaya hihingi ako ng pasensiya sa kanya.”

The incident was the only downside to what was an otherwise very good game for the former Letran stalwart, who finished with 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field, while trying to hold down Phoenix main man Matthew Wright.

“Yun nga. Kaya nga humihingi rin ako ng pasensiya sa teammates ko kasi siyempre nakikita ko rin na makakatulong talaga sa team, e. Pero hindi natin ma-control yung emotions kaya siguro sa mga susunod pang laro dapat ma-control yung mga ganoong sitwasyon,” he said.

Coach Norman Black admitted the Bolts didn’t like the call on their back-up guard.

“Bong was one of the reasons why we were able to turn the game around because of his defense,” said the Meralco coach. “I wasn’t happy too happyn when he was thrown out of the game because he didn’t thrown the ball to the referee in a hard manner, he just flipped it to him.

“Even if we don’t like it, we have to respect it.”

Quinto felt the same way, too, especially since he admitted knowing Pineda from way, way back.

“Nagkaroon lang siguro ng misunderstanding. Kasi galing ako sa rebound nun, at the same time, na-foul pa ako,” he recalled of the incident.

“Actually kung babatuhin ko siya, dapat binato ko na ng ganun. Yung force lang siguro ng bola medyo mabilis,” added Quinto, who hasn’t been ejected in high school, college, during his amateur days, or even in the first three years of his pro career.

“Next time. Lesson lang ito talaga.”

