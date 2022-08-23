Quincy Miller vows to bring versatility, excitement as Converge import

CONVERGE welcomed its first-ever import in franchise history as Quincy Miller arrived in the country early Tuesday.

The 6-foot-9 former NBA player is coming over carrying an impressive resume, having been selected in the second round by the Denver Nuggets during the 2012 draft.

That rookie class was loaded with talent led by top overall pick Anthony Davis, and included former PBA imports Terrence Jones (TNT) and Orlando Johnson (Barangay Ginebra and San Miguel).

Miller, 29, was selected No. 38 overall, just a notch above Khris Middleton, who won a championship with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021.

Also in the same draft was Andrew Nicholson, selected No. 19 by the Orlando Magic and who will reinforce guest team Bay Area Dragons in the Commissioner’s Cup.

Miller will have about a month to learn and familiarize himself with the system new coach Aldin Ayo will be bringing to the FiberXers.

“I’m really excited to play, gain experience in Asian basketball and the PBA, and hopefully, just make a statement here,” said Miller upon his arrival.

“I’m positive I can bring both versatility and excitement to the team. I make it a point to always have fun out there and I’m sure my hunger matched with the drive these young guys have will be nothing short of good.”

PHOTO: Fiba Basketball Champions League Americas

Ayo also expressed excitement over the new addition to the team.

“I’ve seen him play, and I believe he’s going to fit very well into our system in terms of offense. At the end of the day, our goal is to win the championship,” said the two-time college champion coach. “With Quincy on board, we will continue to focus on honing the team’s competitive spirit and maximizing their capabilities as young players.”

“Converge picked Quincy for his athleticism, youth and competitiveness. We think he will be a terrific fit for the FiberXers,” said Converge team governor Chito Salud.

“We will have about a month to familiarize himself with coach Ayo’s system and his Filipino teammates before the conference begins. Quincy is looking forward to his first opportunity to play in the PBA before ardent Filipino basketball fans.”

The Commissioner’s Cup will start on Sept. 21.

