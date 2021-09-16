JR Quiñahan gives frountcourt partner Raul Soyud advice

RAUL Soyud has been providing the lift for NLEX on the boards, but JR Quiñahan said his frontcourt partner should also find his mark on the Road Warriors offense.

Soyud grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds for the Road Warriors in their 90-73 win over Blackwater on Thursday. While Soyud’s rebounding numbers have been a key for NLEX, Quiñahan has a piece of advice for the NLEX big man and that is to be active on offense.

“Actually, si Raul, lagi kong kinakausap sa practice at sa game kasi minsan, parang ayaw niyang hanapin ‘yung offense niya. Nakakashoot naman siya,” said Quiñahan, himself a big man who can score from all angles of the court.

Soyud has already proven that he can score after tallying 17- and 15-point efforts against Phoenix and San Miguel this conference.

In the three-game losing streak prior to the Blackwater game, however, Soyud only produced a total of 11 points. Soyud only scored two points against the Bossing on Thursday.

Overall, though, Quiñahan is happy with the play of Soyud, one of the players that have improved over the past few season, as he will bring

“Gusto niya, mag-rebound na lang siya, offensive rebound. Kinakausap ko rin siya. Ineencourage ko na kailangan rin namin ‘yung presence niya sa offense. ‘Yun ang lagi kong sinasabi,” said Quinahan.

