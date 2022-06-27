Purefoods completes top 4 in PBA 3x3 Third Conference Grand Finals

PUREFOODS' Leg 6 victory vaulted it to the top four and secured itself an automatic quarterfinals berth in the PBA 3x3 Third Conference Grand Finals this Sunday at Robinsons Place Manila in Ermita.

PBA 3x3 Third Conference Grand Finals cast

The TJ Titans, which claiming 100 tour points from their recent victory, catapulted itself to the third-seed with their 354 total to get a playoff bye thanks to the heroics from Joseph Eriobu.

TNT Tropang Giga, winners of three legs and runner-up in two, are locked at no. 1 with its 500 tour points and remain as the team-to-beat for the Grand Finals behind the efforts of Almond Vosotros and Samboy de Leon.

Leg 2 champs Meralco Bolts 3x3, which had 375 points, will occupy the two-seed, while San Miguel Beermen, which ruled Leg 5, sits at fourth with their 318 points.

The remaining six teams will have to go through the preliminary round where only the top two teams from each group will progress in the playoffs.

Five-seed Cavitex Braves (298 points), no. 8 Limitless Appmasters (243 points), and no. 9 Brgy. Ginebra 3x3 (230 points) will make up Group A, while six-seed Platinum Karaoke (295 points) will be joined by no. 7 Terrafirma 3x3 (244 points) and no. 10 Sista Super Sealers (171 points) in Group B.

Second Conference Grand Finals winner Pioneer Pro Tibay missed the cut after ending up at 11th place with its 117 points.

Also eliminated from the finale were Master Sardines Fishing Champs (105 points), NorthPort Batang Pier (95 points), and Zamboanga Valientes (81 points).

