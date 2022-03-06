Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Purefoods noses out Northport for final spot in PBA 3x3 KO stage

    by Gerry Ramos
    4 hours ago
    undefined
    Pao Javelona and the Titans make it to the round of eight.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    PUREFOODS TJ Titans clinched the last berth to the knockout stage of the PBA 3x3 Conference 2 by nosing out NorthPort, 21-18, at the end of pool play Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

    Joseph Eriobu took over for the Titans with 14 big points to win the do-or-die game pitting the teams that finished No. 3 in Pools B and C.

    Now Eriobu and Co. will be up against the top seeded team Pioneer Pro Tibay in the quarterfinals of leg 2 of the standalone tournament.

    Working on a tweaked roster, Pioneer completed a four-game sweep of its pool assignments to emerge the No. 1 team.

    Joseph EriobuJoseph Eriobu and the Purefoods TJ Titans advance.

      Other quarterfinal pairings pit Pool B top see Meralco against Barangay Ginebra, Pool C topnotcher Limitless App against Leg 1 winner TNT Tropang Giga, and Platinum against San Miguel Beer.

      The Bolts emerged the no. 1 team in Pool B with a perfect 3-0 record. Ditto for Limitless App (3-0) in Pool C.

      Sista Super Sealers, Terrafirma, Cavitex, and guest team Master Sardines failed to progress in the next round.

