Pure Talk 'N Texter Harvey Carey’s no. 4 jersey formally retired

THEY all came over to honor the man who proudly refers to himself as ‘pure, 100 percent Talk ‘N Texter.’

Harvey Carey personally witnessed the retirement of his no. 4 TNT jersey on Wednesday, capping a 17-year PBA career spent playing for the proud franchise alone.

Harvey Carey jersey retirement ceremony

The 44-year-old power forward known for his blue-collar work ethic, was accompanied by his family as he received two framed TNT jerseys – color yellow and blue – from TNT governor and Board chairman Ricky Vargas, commissioner Willie Marcial, and Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al S. Panlilio, while former teammates, from Asi Taulava, Larry Fonacier, Jared Dillinger, to Donbel Belano, stood behind him.

“I retired, pure, 100 percent Talk ‘N Texter forever,” said an emotional Carey during his acceptance speech.

His no. 4 uniform is only the second jersey to be retired in TNT franchise history after good friend Jimmy Alapag's.

