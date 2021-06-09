Beau Belga sheds 30 pounds in bid to prolong PBA career

LIKE his former Rain or Shine teammate Paul Lee, Beau Belga has also shed some weight in his wish to even prolong his PBA career.

Although Belga has no specific diet to follow like Lee, the veteran big man still makes sure he gets to burn the extra intake of calories by continuously working out and doing some extra lifting.

By that, the tag ‘Extra Rice Inc.,’ remains a copyright for him.

“Sabi ko nga hindi uso yung diet sa akin, e. Kinakain ko kung ano yung gusto ko,” said the 34-year-old pride of Gubat, Sorsogon.

“But at the same time, kailangan kong sunugin. Kailangan kong i-gym, kailangan kong i-workout. Yun lang naman, e. Yung mga taba-taba iko-convert sa muscles, kunwari,” he added. “Kasi meron din naman akong career na dapat alagaan. Yun ang iniisip ko sa sarili ko.”

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Belga admitted he once weighed 290 pounds, stressing, ‘para tayong wrestler nun.’ But through constant workouts, he’s now down to his ideal playing weight of 260.

He has a tell-tale sign to follow for him to lose those extra poundage.

“Sabi ko nga pag ako sumakit na ang tuhod ko ibig sabihin nun mabigat na ako,” said Belga. “So far nakakatagal pa naman ako sa practice namin. Wala pa naman akong iniinda, sa awa ng Diyos. (Katok muna tayo).”

Entering his 13th season in the league, including the last nine with the Elasto Painters, the center out of Philippine Christian University knows there are some gas still left in the tank.

Sooner or later, though, he knows retirement beckons. And so with a little more time left, Belga is looking to make the most out of it.

It didn’t help any, too, that more young players are entering the league every year.

Continue reading below ↓

Losing the extra pounds didn’t come in an instant for the 6-foot-5, two-time champion.

“Paunti-unti siya, hindi biglaan kasi hindi ko alam yung magiging reaksyon ng katawan ko, e,” said Belga.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

But yes, he continues to eat whatever he wants, so much so his long-known moniker will forever be attached to him.

“Wala akong limitasyon sa pagkain. Kung ano yung gusto kong kainin, kahit ano yan,” he said. “Basta ang goal ko hindi ako bumigat, hindi ko puwedeng pabayaan kung katawan ko.”

“Meron pa rin yun (Extra Rice moniker). Hindi na matatanggal yun. Doon tayo nakilala, e.”

___

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.