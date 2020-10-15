Caperal embodies 'next man up' mentality in Slaughter's absence

ANGELES CITY - The 'next man up mentality' is sparking a Prince Caperal resurgence.

Taking the huge spot left by Greg Slaughter, Caperal has fit in nicely as Barangay Ginebra's starting center and was a towering presence in the 103-99 win over Blackwater in the PBA Philippine Cup on Thursday night.

The 27-year old journeyman out of Arellano fired a second-career best 24 points including 5-of-7 from three-point range in aiding the Kings to a 2-0 record and a share of the lead with Phoenix and TNT inside the Clark bubble.

For good measure, the 17th pick overall of the 2014 PBA rookie draft added six rebounds and three assists as he continues his splendid play in the absence of the 7-foot Slaughter.

But Slaughter or no Slaughter, Caperal said he's ready for such moment.

"Kahit naman nung andito si Greg, ready lang naman ako lagi," he said. "Laging next man up mentality ako.

"And ngayon wala si Greg, nagagamit ko ngayon yun."

Its the second straight game Caperal has contributed heavily in the Kings' victory.

Against the Elite, the big man was just too good, making 9-of-14 from the field and already had 14 by the half.

He was making his shots left and right that someone was overheard saying it could be Caperal's birthday.

Just to set the record straight, was it really his birthday?

"Hindi," he quickly retorted, smiling. "Nung June 12 pa."