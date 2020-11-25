Pressure building but TNT not about to panic with season on the line

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – The pressure is on, but TnT Tropang Giga is not about to panic with their season on the line.

Coach Bong Ravena said the team remains loose despite elimination staring the Tropang Giga in the eyes as they need to beat a highly-inspired Phoenix Fuel Masters twice to advance to the PBA Philippine Cup finals.

The third seeded Tropang Giga may be feeling the heat, according to Ravena, but everything remains possible in their bid to make the title series.

TnT trails Phoenix, 2-1, after losing back-to-back games.

“There’s pressure, but hindi naman nagpa-panic as in desperate na,” said Ravena heading to Game Four of the best-of-five series on Wednesday at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

“All we have to do is to execute, then see what happens.”

So far, the series has been a tightly-fought one, with each game decided by an average margin of 4.3 points.

Ravena said the two TnT games were winnable.

“We could have won those games, although we’re just trailing all the way, ok pa rin, e. Nakakahabol kami, nakakalamang pa nga kami, e. We’re just one step or one execution short. So kailangan lang talaga naming ma-execute yung mga important baskets,” he stressed.

The TnT mentor pointed out the need for the Tropang Giga to limit their turnovers, make free throws, and hit the open shots, especially from beyond the arc.

PHOTO: marlo cueto

“There’s no spectacular naman about the game,” said Ravena.

He did acknowledge the Fuel Masters are iplaying very well, and for the Tropang Giga to turn things around, they have to play much better.

“We have to be even better a little more,” Ravena added.