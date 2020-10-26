Here's why the PBA decided to postpone TNT-NorthPort game

CLARK FREEPORT – The PBA postponed a scheduled Philippine Cup game for the second straight day as a precautionary measure.

Unbeaten league-leader TnT Katropa was originally set to tangle with NorthPort in Monday’s main game at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said the decision was made as a precaution despite no other team after Blackwater yielded positive results inside the bubble.

“Sinabi na sa akin ni Secretary Vince [Dizon] na walang positive sa bubble natin,” said Marcial on Monday.

Both teams were expecting to play tonight and were caught by surprise when the league announced the postponement especially after the confirmatory RT-PCR result of the suspected case of a Blackwater player turned out negative.

The Tropang Giga (5-0) came in contact with the Blackwater team in their last outing, a 109-96, win, and were put in isolation on Sunday while going through both antigen and RT-PCR procedures, respectively.

The Batang Pier meanwhile, are fresh from their first victory in the bubble, 107-96, against Terrafirma for a 1-4 record.

The game is the second the league postponed in two days after likewise calling off the Blackwater-Rain or Shine game on Sunday. The cancellation however, was made after a player of the Elite emerged as a suspected case.