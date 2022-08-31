Poy Erram plays through the pain as TNT moves on cusp of title repeat

COURAGE and a bit of pain reliever.

That kept Poy Erram going in TNT's huge Game 5 victory against San Miguel, 102-93, that moved the Tropang Giga within a win of retaining the PBA Philippine Cup title on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Erram was a game-time decision for the Tropang Giga after going down with a sprained ankle during team practice on Tuesday.

But he shrugged off the injury and scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the win that gave the defending champion a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

"Hindi ako sure kung makakalaro ako, pero inom lang ng gamot. Naka-apat na pain relievers yata ako para makalaro lang. Hindi ko kasi siya nararamdaman ngayon," said Erram afterwards.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"Pero gusto ko lang makatulong sa team. Sobrang blessed lang talaga na hindi malala yung injury at nakapaglaro pa rin ako."

Continue reading below ↓

Erram still favors the injury, but knowing the Tropang Giga are just within reach of back-to-back titles, the 6-foot-8 center said he's more than willing to play through the pain.

"Sa totoo lang matatapos na rin naman, so sayang," said Erram.

Watch Now

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.