Poy Erram says Abueva-Parks match-up is fun to watch

TNT is battling Phoenix Super LPG for the right to play in the finals of the PBA Philippine Cup. But even though the showdown has been fierce, both teams respect each other as competitors.

Such was the case with TNT big man Poy Erram, who is glad to see Calvin Abueva back on the floor after an indefinite suspension that lasted for 16 months.

Erram said Abueva has showed he indeed has the talent while playing under control during his PBA bubble campaign.

“Actually happy ako para kay Calvin. Tagal na niyang hindi nakakalaro,” said Erram on Cignal TV’s Sports Page. “Calvin is a good player kahit walang mga antics niya at saka na-prove niya sa bubble na kaya niya maglaro without the negative.”

Abueva has been a thorn on the side of TNT with his impressive all-around play. On Wednesday, Abueva once again did just that as he contributed 17 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

Despite Abueva’s play, TNT was able to force a sudden death in its semifinal series after beating Phoenix Super LPG, 102-101.

Even though he is in the middle of the series, Erram said it’s hard not to notice the fiery determination of Abueva and Bobby Ray Parks to win the semifinal affair.

Abueva and Parks found themselves at the center of controversy last year when the former made inappropriate gestures directed at Parks’ girlfriend back when Parks and Erram were still teammates with Blackwater.

Erram said Abueva and Parks have been all business in times when they are guarding each other.

“’Yung matchup nila ni Ray Parks, pure competitiveness lumalabas talaga. Laban kung laban. Basketball kung basketball. Walang personalan. ‘Yun yung magandang laro,” said Erram.