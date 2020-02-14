Dickel mum on rumors that Poy Erram is headed to TNT in a trade

TNT active consultant Mark Dickel declined to comment on rumors that NLEX center Poy Erram is headed to the KaTropa, although he admitted a player of Erram’s caliber will be helpful for any PBA team.

Erram was at the center of social media talk on Thursday claiming that negotiations are ongoing between NLEX and sister team TNT on a trade, with another PBA ballclub acting as conduit.

Dickel opted not to comment on the rumors on social media, but admitted having Erram in the team would be a major boost to the KaTropa.

“I cannot comment on anything that I don’t know to be 100 percent factual. That’s all I can say,” said Dickel following Friday’s practice of Gilas Pilipinas at the Meralco Gym.

“However,” said Dickel, which he followed with a long pause. “I’ll say when I know it’s for sure. But it would be great. No question”

Erram played his first season with NLEX in 2019 after being part of a three-team trade that involved his former team Blackwater and, incidentally, TNT.

Under the deal, Erram was moved to NLEX, which gave up first-rounders Paul Desiderio and Abu Tratter to Blackwater. The Elite also got Francis Tamsi and TNT’s 2022 second-round pick while the KaTropa got Michael Miranda and Blackwater’s 2022 second-round pick.

Erram averaged 11.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks for the Road Warriors in 2019.

Erram also declined to comment on the matter, only saying that he attended practice on Friday with the Road Warriors.

The 30-year-old Erram could be a vital cog to TNT with his defensive prowess as well as his offense. Erram was named the Defensive Player of the Year in 2018 by the PBA Press Corps during his stint with Blackwater.