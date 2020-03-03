Dickel says weight training 'a real focus' for Poy Erram in anchoring TNT defense

TNT active consultant Mark Dickel is excited about the KaTropa’s chances with Poy Erram finally onboard for the team’s preparations for the coming 2020 season.

Erram has now joined the TNT’s build-up for the coming year after the complicated trade that also included NLEX and Blackwater.

“It took a while but we are thrilled to have him,” said Dickel. “I’m sure it will take a while for us to adjust but it’s great to have someone who can anchor our defense and someone who is a proven big man in the PBA. It will be good for us.”

Erram is seen as a game-changer for TNT with the KaTropa now having a legitimate big man that can match-up with the bests in the league. Dickel though said he doesn’t want to put too much pressure on Erram.

“I don’t want to put any pressure on one player. Obviously, we still have Kelly Williams, Jay Washington, guys who have proven themselves. We have another young player who is capable in that position which I think can improve a whole lot to it. That’s really big for us,” said Dickel.

“The next couple of weeks in practice will be really important to try and get him to understand what we are trying to do,” Dickel added.

In getting Erram, TNT gave up Ed Daquioag, Marion Magat, Yousef Taha, and two draft picks to Blackwater, which served as a conduit for the deal with NLEX to prosper.

The TNT active consultant said the team will be working on Erram in the next few days in order to get more accustomed to the system. Dickel also added TNT trainer Dexter Aseron will also be helping Erram in building his body.

Dickel said Erram’s stint with Gilas Pilipinas during the first window of the Fiba Asia Cup got him a headstart to how TNT plays.

“Really huge. He is completely up to speed with what the other guys are doing so that makes a huge difference. But at the same time, there’s still going to be adjustments. He has to get used to how the guys play and getting familiarity and that stuff. Obviously, we gave up a lot to get him so that’s something to consider. But we feel that he is definitely worth it,” said Dickel.

“[We’ll try] to get him acclimated to what’s going on and getting him with Dexter in the weight room. That’s going to be a real focus on him. We have a lot of conversations with Gilas so we kinda building a relationship already,” he added.

Erram’s first day got off to a bad start when TNT lost to Ateneo in a tune-up game over the weekend. Still, Dickel expressed confidence about the KaTropa with the line-up they have formed in the offseason.

“I really like our line-up. We just need continuity together and start playing real games. Practice games are great but ultimately, they are still just like practice. Once the real game starts, then we will get more familiarity with each other,” Dickel said.