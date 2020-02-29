Poy Erram joins TNT Katropa on sideline in tuneup game against Ateneo

POY Erram has joined TNT on Saturday, a few days after the trade to the KaTropa was finally approved by the PBA.

Erram, however, did not see action for the Katropa against Ateneo at the Moro Lorenzo Sports Center.

It was the 6-foot-8 Erram’s first day with the KaTropa following a complicated deal that involved NLEX and Blackwater.

Erram rejoins a TNT squad that drafted him in the second round of the 2013 PBA draft. He was, however, left unsigned by the squad.

His arrival should be a boost for the TNT squad, giving the Katropa a solid big man in their quest for a PBA title.

Following the tune-up game, Erram and the TNT coaching staff led by head coach Bong Ravena and active consultant Mark Dickel had their first formal meeting to discuss what lies ahead for the former NLEX cager.

The Katropa had to wait for more than a week for Erram to join the team. The initial trade was nixed by the PBA trade committee before Yousef Taha, Rabeh Al-Hussaini and a few draft picks were thrown in the mix.

TNT officials expressed confidence that Erram will be able to get accustomed with the scheme of things with the Katropa ahead of the new season. TNT will open the 2020 season against Phoenix Pulse on March 11 at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.