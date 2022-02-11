PBA players' injuries pile up in season start

POY Erram no longer returned for TNT in its PBA Governors Cup game against Magnolia after hurting his back late in the second quarter on Friday night.

The 6-foot-8 center was rushed to the Makati Medical Center for an MRI test.

"My numbness sa leg niya," coach Chot Reyes curtly said after the Tropang Giga's 96-93 loss to the Hotshots on Friday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

He was the second player to deal with an injury for TNT after RR Pogoy, who sat out the game against Magnolia after hurting his left calf in practice.

In the first game, Calvin Oftana and Anthony Semerad also both suffered injuries in NLEX's 100-110 loss to sister team Meralco.

Even Magnolia wasn't spared as newly acquired center James Laput is set to undergo surgery to remove bone spurs in his ankle while Rome Dela Rosa is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Erram and teammate Kelly Williams collided in mid-air at the 3:40 mark of the second period while trying to defend against Magnolia. The former Ateneo center went down and appeared to be favoring his back.

He was later carried by TNT personnel to the team bench, and then taken to the hospital while the game was ongoing.

Erram finished with five points in nine minutes of play.

Setback for Gilas

Incidentally, both Pogoy and Erram are part of the Gilas Pilipinas training pool being prepared by Reyes for the coming opening window of the FIBA World Cup qualifier.

“Si Roger may injury din, tapos ngayon naman si Poy,” added Reyes.

Last year during the Philippine Cup bubble in Bacolor, Pampanga, Erram suffered a fractured cheekbone during Game 4 of the semifinals against the San Miguel Beermen.

