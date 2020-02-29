Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Poy Erram formally says goodbye to NLEX teammates, officials before joining TNT Katropa

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    Poy Erram joins the Road Warriors for a photo at the NLEX meet and greet.

    POY Erram managed to formally say his goodbye to the entire NLEX team following his trade to TnT Katropa.

    The 6-foot-8 center attended the Road Warriors' meet-and-greet event at the NLEX office on Friday despite being notified the night before that his trade to the Katropa had already been approved by the PBA Commissioner's Office.

    The event gave him the opportunity to thank the entire Road Warriors team that has become close to him in the one season he played for the franchise.

    Erram also took the opportunity to express his gratitute to NLEX CEO and president Rod Franco and assistant vice president Ronald Dulatre.

    The last two weeks had been an uncertain one for Erram as the trade involving him as the centerpiece figure was left hanging in the balance as the PBA trade committee declined the original proposal and several revisions of the trade arranged by TnT and NLEX with Blackwater serving as conduit.

    But going to the weekend, the trade was finally given the green light that officially made Erram a Katropa.

    Under the deal, Blackwater will acquire Erram from NLEX for Anthony Semerad, Rabeh Al Hussaini, the Elite's 2020 first round pick, and 2021 second round pick.

    The Elite then send Erram to TnT for Ed Daquioag, Marion Magat, Yousef Taha, and two future picks.

