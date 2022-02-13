Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Feb 13
    PBA

    Poy Erram doubtful for TNT due to lower back injury

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    undefined
    TNT takes a huge hit with Poy Erram out injured.

    BIG man Poy Erram remains doubtful for TNT Tropang Giga in what should be a brutal week for the team in the PBA Governors Cup.

    The 6-foot-8 Erram hurt his back in the team’s 96-93 loss to league leader Magnolia Hotshots last Friday.

    There remains tightness on the injured back as per the Tropang Giga’s medical report as Erram is also reeling from a case of back spasm.

    He suffered the injury late in the second period after colliding mid-air with teammate Kelly Williams while trying to defend against Magnolia import Mike Harris.

    Erram was later taken to the Makati Med for an MRI.

    The Tropang Giga went to lose the game, 96-93, and fell below the .500 mark (2-3) for the first time this season.

    Coach Chot Reyes presides over a TNT huddle during a timeout.Chot Reyes and the Tropang Giga hold a 2-3 win-loss record.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The unavailability of Erram, along with Roger Pogoy, could pose trouble for a TNT side that is set to play three games in a seven-day stretch this week starting against Phoenix on Sunday.

      The Tropang Giga then take on the San Miguel Beermen on Wednesday and defending champion Barangay Ginebra on Friday.

      The injury to both Erram and Pogoy also poised a concern on their possible stint with Gilas Pilipinas in the opening window of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

      The two are part of the TNT players selected by coach Chot Reyes to become part of the Gilas Pilipinas training pool.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      TNT takes a huge hit with Poy Erram out injured.

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again