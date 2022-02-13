Poy Erram doubtful for TNT due to lower back injury

BIG man Poy Erram remains doubtful for TNT Tropang Giga in what should be a brutal week for the team in the PBA Governors Cup.

The 6-foot-8 Erram hurt his back in the team’s 96-93 loss to league leader Magnolia Hotshots last Friday.

There remains tightness on the injured back as per the Tropang Giga’s medical report as Erram is also reeling from a case of back spasm.

He suffered the injury late in the second period after colliding mid-air with teammate Kelly Williams while trying to defend against Magnolia import Mike Harris.

Erram was later taken to the Makati Med for an MRI.

The Tropang Giga went to lose the game, 96-93, and fell below the .500 mark (2-3) for the first time this season.

Chot Reyes and the Tropang Giga hold a 2-3 win-loss record.

The unavailability of Erram, along with Roger Pogoy, could pose trouble for a TNT side that is set to play three games in a seven-day stretch this week starting against Phoenix on Sunday.

The Tropang Giga then take on the San Miguel Beermen on Wednesday and defending champion Barangay Ginebra on Friday.

The injury to both Erram and Pogoy also poised a concern on their possible stint with Gilas Pilipinas in the opening window of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

The two are part of the TNT players selected by coach Chot Reyes to become part of the Gilas Pilipinas training pool.

