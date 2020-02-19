Poy Erram still attends NLEX practice, game as trade awaits approval

DESPITE being on his way out of NLEX, Poy Erram continued to attend practices and tune-up games of the Road Warriors.

Erram showed up for the Road Warriors’ early-morning practice as well as in their tune-up game on Tuesday against Alaska in the Phoenix Super Basketball Tourney with his move to TNT still pending. Erram though didn’t play in the match.

Erram is set to be moved to TNT in a trade, but the PBA Commissioner’s Office has asked for a revision to the complicated deal that also involved Blackwater. Anthony Semerad, Ed Daquioag, and Marion Magat are also involved in the trade along with draft picks.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

With the deal still pending, Erram said he is still an NLEX Road Warrior.

“Alam ko kung saang team ako. Nasa NLEX pa rin ako. ‘Yun pa rin ‘yung team na gusto ko. ‘Yun pa rin ang gusto ni coach Yeng. NLEX pa rin ako,” Erram said.

NLEX coach Yeng Guiao commended the professionalism of the future TNT KaTropa.

“Of course, we consider him as part of the team until may final na sa trade. But we are just trying to relish our last few days together. Siya, talagang nagpupunta pa rin siya sa practice, gusto pa rin niya makasama mga teammates niya even though he knows na there is a pending development,” said Guiao.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“But he comes to practice religiously. Doesn’t miss anything. Even itong game, hindi niya alam maglalaro siya o hindi, pero dumating pa rin siya. This morning, we had an 8 to 10 practice, nandoon pa rin siya,” said Guiao.

Continue reading below ↓

Erram said he will continue to attend NLEX’s practices until the trade become final, saying that he doesn’t want to get out of shape.

“Wala pa namang lumalabas na kahit ano. Kaya hanggang walang lumalabas, doon pa rin ako pupunta kapag umaga, shooting, gagawin ko pa rin ‘yung daily routine ko. Siyempre, ayoko naman magtanga-tangahan, maghintay-hintay, mawawala ako sa kundisyon. If ever hindi matuloy, eh di tuloy ako sa NLEX, walang problema,” said Erram.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Erram said he doesn't mind the uncertainty surrounding him.

“Normal lang. Professional naman tayo. Part naman ng basketball ‘yun. Malungkot pero ‘yun ang reality. Wala tayong magagawa. Kung ano ‘yung sinabi sa taas, susundin natin,” said Erram.