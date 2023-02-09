Power outage delays PBA game as fire hits bus terminal near Big Dome

A POWER outage struck the Smart Araneta Coliseum during the Blackwater-Terrafirma game in the PBA Commissioner's Cup due to a fire that gutted a nearby bus terminal at the Araneta Center.

The game was halted in the second quarter at the 7:13 mark with the Dyip leading, 37-26.

The game was delayed for about 20 minutes as league officials wait for the Big Dome lights to normalize following the power trip before letting action to resume.

The fire just across the venue sent billow of black smoke in the Cubao area.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said the league assessed the situation first before eventually allowing the game to resume.

"Kung talagang lumala yung sitwasyon, baka hindi natin tinuloy yung laro," he said.

Both the Bossing and Dyip warmed up by shooting on the floor while waiting for power to normalize.

San Miguel and Meralco were set to face each other in the second game.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Just last year, a fire also gutted the Big Dome while action in the PBA 3x3 was ongoing.