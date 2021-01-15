Potential No. 1 pick Joshua Munzon finally applies for PBA Draft

JOSHUA Munzon on Friday formally submitted his application for the next PBA Rookie Draft, making himself the early favorite to be the No. 1 overall selection.

The Fil-Am slasher, who turned 25 today, has been one of the most sought-after talents in the amateur ranks for the past two years now after impressive stints in the ASEAN Basketball League with Saigon Heat and Westports Malaysia Dragons.

The 6-foot-4 Cal State LA product was later selected first in the 2019 PBA D-League Draft by AMA Online Education and posted eye-popping numbers of 35.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in the 2019 Aspirants' Cup.

He also become the first player to score multiple 40-point games in the developmental ranks.

For the past two years, Munzon has showed his wares in the 3x3 circuit, becoming the No. 1 ranked Fiba 3x3 player in the country to seal his place in the Gilas Pilipinas side to the Fiba 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Graz, Austria in May.

Munzon's application also hiked the number of rookie hopefuls to 42 and the Fil-foreign entrants to 12, all of whom must submit the necessary documents proving their Filipino citizenship before the January 27 deadline.

Those Fil-foreign entrants include San Miguel Alab Pilipinas players Jason Brickman, Jeremiah Gray, and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, 3x3 stalwarts Franky Johnson and Troy Rike, second-generation center Andre Paras; Tyrus Hill and Joshua Torralba of La Salle, UP's JJ Espanola, Lyceum's Seraj Elmejrab, and unknown guard John Paul Gulfo.