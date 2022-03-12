Pogoy says Ginebra a very dangerous opponent with Brownlee around

TNT and Barangay Ginebra found themselves in a collision course anew, facing off in the quarterfinals of the PBA Governors’ Cup playoffs starting next week.

The match-up is reminiscent of last year’s Philippine Cup when the Tropang Giga also held a twice-to-beat advantage against the defending champions, with TNT eventually finishing off the Kings in just one game to advance to the semis.

The scenario may look similar for both teams right now except for one thing.

“Hindi mo puwedeng kumpiyansahan, nandun si Justin, e,” said TNT gunner Roger Pogoy, referring to Ginebra resident import Justin Brownlee.

“Gagawin lang talaga namin yung game plan at lahat ng preparation namin.”

In the four times Brownlee reinforced the Kings in the season-ending meet, Ginebra won the championship three times.

If there’s one thing going for TNT, it’s the twice-to-beat edge its enjoys against the Kings, which was made possible following a hard-earned 106-101 overtime win over NorthPort Batang Pier in the final day of the eliminations Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

RR Pogoy and the Tropang Giga set up another early playoff showdown with Barangay Ginebra.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The win allowed the Tropang Giga to finish at No. 3 with a 7-4 slate.

“Yun nga sabi ni coach Chot kanina. Nakipag-patayan para makakuha ng twice-to-beat, tapos ang kalaban mo Ginebra,” said Pogoy, reiterating what TNT coach Chot Reyes earlier said at the Willie Caballes press room during the post-game presser.

Continue reading below ↓

“Pero at least twice-to-beat ka nga.”

Pogoy finished with 11 points, three rebounds, and four assists in the win over NorthPort in which TNT failed to protect a huge 18-point lead late in the second quarter.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.