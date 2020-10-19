RR Pogoy accepts Gelo Alolino apology over landing-spot foul

ANGELES CITY – Roger Pogoy admitted San Miguel guard Gelo Alolino personally apologized to him for the landing spot foul he committed that left the TnT Tropang Giga gunner with a sprained ankle.

“Oo, nag-sorry siya,” said the 28-year-old Cebuano on Monday.

Alolino sent a private message to Pogoy via Instagram, where the TnT stalwart posted on Friday a video of the play showing him stepping on the foot of Alolino after attempting a shot late in the third quarter of the PBA Philippine Cup game between the Tropang Giga and defending champion San Miguel Beermen.

Although hurt, Pogoy still managed to play on, but re-sprained the ankle a few seconds later when he fell on the floor on his own. He never returned in the game won by TnT, 107-88.

Pogoy said he’d rather keep to himself his reply to Alolino’s message.

“Wala na rin naman sa akin yun,” he added.

The former Far Eastern University gunner hardly showed the effect of the sprained ankle as he was all business in the Tropang Giga’s 110-91 win over Phoenix on Monday at the Smart 5G-powered Angeles University Foundation gym.

Pogoy was 5-of-11 from three-point range to finish with a team-high 30 points. He added five rebounds, two assists, and shot 11-of-22 from the field in steering the Tropang Giga to a fourth straight win and the solo lead in the tournament.

He was a game-time decision for TnT as he continues to recover from the sprained ankle he suffered three days ago.

“Akala ko nga hindi makakalaro, e,” said head coach Bong Ravena. “Nag warm up lang and stretching, tapos shooting (before the game). And then sabi niya, kaya ko.”