COLUMN: Playing with fire once too often, Ginebra gets burned in Game 3

CHICAGO - Perhaps emboldened by the charm of their never-say-die mantra, Ginebra relishes in the stunt of tempting fate.

The Gin Kings coughed up 21 turnovers and trailed by 15 points in the third quarter in Game Two of the PBA Finals and we all marveled how they rallied to secure a hairline 92-90 victory.

Emboldened by yet another Houdini escape, Ginebra traveled the same path in Game 3. They fell behind by as many as 22 points and mishandled the ball 23 times.

This time, though, the magic, the rebellious fighting spirit that had carried the popular brand through so many wars couldn't save them.

When you play with fire too often, you're eventually going to get burned.

TNT 88, Ginebra 67.

The thought did occur to TNT that the ghosts of their foe's glorious past would torment them again but Tropang Giga got tired of being a prop to another Ginebra comeback show so they made sure their ugly history of Game 2 wouldn't be recycled.

PHOTO: PBA Images

"Nakat-on nami sa Game 2 so amo jud gi alagaan pag fourth quarter amo labaw" (We learned our lesson in Game 2 so we made sure to take care of our lead in the fourth quarter)," TNT sniper Roger Ray Pogoy told me via Facebook messenger.

What changed this time around and what triggered the reversal of fortune?

"Wala man mausab amo game plan. We just played harder" (Our game plan didn't change. We just played harder)," added Pogoy, a thorn in Ginebra's side who is averaging 25 points per in these finals.

Pogoy credits teammates Poy Erram and Troy Rosario for their grunt work in the paint, which shrunk Ginebra's defense in a way that gave TNT several opens looks and allowed them to outgun the Gin Kings behind the arc, 13-6.

PHOTO: PBA Images

After a tepid Games 1 and 2, Rosario emerged from the shadows and bullied his way to 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Erram shined with 12 points and 14 boards. Both bigs had two blocks each.

But taming the lion that is Stanley Pringle was a huge factor for TNT.

After abusing them for 58 points in Games 1 and 2, the Tropang Giga held Stan The Man to a harmless 11 points on just 4-of-14 shooting from the field including 1-of-3 from behind the arc.

"Credit kay Simon Enciso kay na stop niya si Pringle. Siya jud naka toka kay Pringle," (Credit goes to Simon Ensico. He was the Pringle's primary defender)," Pogoy said of the tall task of denying the Fil-Am the ball.

After a regrettable, forgettable Game 2 where he went 0-6 from deep and mustered only 13 points and six dimes, 34-year old Jayson Castro turned back the clock and dropped 15 markers and 10 assists while hitting 2-of-4 triples.

Apparently, to paraphrase Mark Twain, the rumors of Castro's career demise is a tad too premature.

Ginebra head coach Tim Cone, a mental gymnast who has mastered the art of psy war, dismissed his team's drubbing as just one game in a race four.

What if it isn't? What if TNT had finally found the winning formula?

We shall see in Game 4.