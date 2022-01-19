Player transfers up for discussion as PBA, Korean league officials meet

THE PBA is set to hold talks with the Korean Basketball League on areas of possible cooperation, including the transfer of players from one league to another.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said the PBA received a letter from KBL president Kim Hee Ok expressing their desire to strengthen the relationship between the two leagues.

“Gusto niya ng cooperation, strengthening relations, and friendship,” said Marcial. “Sinagot naman natin na natutuwa din kami na umaandar na ang liga nila at kailangan mag-usap tayo para sa strengthening ng relations.

"Ang gusto nila, mag-usap ang PBA at KBL kung paano magpalitan ng players at kung ano ang pupwede.”

Marcial said KBL’s gesture was well-received by the board led by chairman Ricky Vargas, who has ordered league officials to set up the dialogue.

Asian imports

The discussion comes at a time when Asian leagues including the Japan B.League have opened their doors to Filipino basketball players like Kiefer Ravena, Thirdy Ravena, and Dwight Ramos to play as Asian imports.

Like the B.League, the KBL is keen on expanding its Asian Players Quota beginning the 2022-2023 season.

Marcial reiterated its support to Filipino players who plan to go abroad in the future for as long as their contracts with their mother ballclubs have expired.

“Basta tapos ang kontrata mo, puwede kang pumunta kahit saan. Kami, kung saan makakabuti. Kung sa tingin mo, maganda ang kinabukasan mo doon, pumunta ka, basta tapusin mo ‘yung kontrata mo.

"Tapos ang kontrata mo sa PBA, walang problema sa amin,” said Marcial.

