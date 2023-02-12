Platinum stops San Miguel to set up semis showdown with TNT in PBA 3x3

PLATINUM Karaoke ambushed San Miguel, 21-20, to set up a showdown with TNT in the Leg 5 semis of the PBA 3x3 Third Conference Season 2 at Robinsons Place Las Pinas on Sunday.

Nico Salva and Yves Sazon combined for 16 points for Platinum in completing the upset of the Beermen, who swept their way to the knockout stage by topping Pool B.

Platinum will battle another undefeated team in the Tropang Giga, a 20-18 winner over Purefoods in their quarterfinal matchup.

PHOTO: AP

The other semifinal pits defending leg champion Cavitex against Meralco.

The Braves ousted upset-conscious NorthPort Batang Pier, 15-11, while the Bolts tripped Barangay Ginebra Kings, 21-14.