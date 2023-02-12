Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Feb 12
    PBA

    Platinum stops San Miguel to set up semis showdown with TNT in PBA 3x3

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: AP

    PLATINUM Karaoke ambushed San Miguel, 21-20, to set up a showdown with TNT in the Leg 5 semis of the PBA 3x3 Third Conference Season 2 at Robinsons Place Las Pinas on Sunday.

    Nico Salva and Yves Sazon combined for 16 points for Platinum in completing the upset of the Beermen, who swept their way to the knockout stage by topping Pool B.

    See Converge game plan aimed at getting June Mar out of the way, says Arana

    Platinum will battle another undefeated team in the Tropang Giga, a 20-18 winner over Purefoods in their quarterfinal matchup.

    Reymar Caduyac

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    The other semifinal pits defending leg champion Cavitex against Meralco.

    The Braves ousted upset-conscious NorthPort Batang Pier, 15-11, while the Bolts tripped Barangay Ginebra Kings, 21-14.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again