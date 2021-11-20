Platinum shines with three-game romp on first day of PBA 3x3

PLATINUM Karaoke lived up to expectations so far after emerging unbeaten in Pool A on the first day of the PBA 3x3 Lakas Ng Tatlo Saturday at the Ynares Sports Arena.

Platinum Karaoke in PBA 3x3

The team of Chris de Chavez, Karl Dehesa, JR Alabanza, and Yutien Andrada swept their three-game assignment on opening day to sit atop its group and a berth in the knockout stage Sunday.

Favored as the team to beat in the maiden men’s three-a-side event, Platinum kicked off its campaign in the opening leg with a 21-7 rout of Mac Cardona and the Zamboanga Valientes as De Chavez showed the way with 13 points.

Limitless Appmasters were the next to fall against Platinum, 21-7 as De Chavez and Dehesa fired seven points each, before capping the day with a 21-14 beating of Purefoods TJ Titans.

Platinum faces TnT Tropang Giga in its final elimination round assignment to determine the top spot in Pool A.

The Titans ended their elimination round campaign with an even 2-2 card, after losing their last two outings against Platinum and TnT (20-16), including but are already assured of a place in the playoffs along with the Tropang Giga.

Limitless Appmasters, bannered by Fil-Am Brandon Rosser, exit with a 1-3 record along with Zamboanga Valientes.

Only the top three teams in Pool A advance to the next round.

