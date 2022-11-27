Platinum Karaoke edges Cavitex to capture first leg win in PBA 3x3

PLATINUM Karaoke finally bagged a title in the PBA 3x3, ruling the Season 2 Second Conference – Leg 4 on Sunday at the Robinsons Malabon.

The team of TH Tumalip, Brandon Bates, Nico Salva, and Yutien Andrada defeated Cavitex, 13-12, to capture the crown, a first for the ballclub that had several bridesmaid finishes.

Prior to capturing Leg 4, Platinum had two second-place finishes in the grand final, two second-place finishes in the leg, and three third-place finishes.

Tumalip had six points including a two-pointer that brought Platinum’s lead to 13-10. Jorey Napoles nailed a two-pointer for Cavitex, but his game-winning attempt was rejected by Bates to seal the win.

Bates had four points, four rebounds, and two blocks, while Salva had three as Platinum Karaoke bagged the P100,000 top prize.

Platinum Karaoke won its first match in Pool C against Purefoods, 21-11, before losing to Meralco, 18-17, but the Anton Altamirano-coached squad never lost another game after that.

Platinum caught a big fish in the quarterfinals, ousting TNT, 13-12, and made it to the finals with another close victory, a 15-13 decision over J&T Express.

J&T Express bagged third place with a 22-20 win over Blackwater Red President on a two-pointer by Robin Rono in overtime.