Platinum nears return to 3x3 final, beats Meralco to reach last four

PLATINUM Karaoke continued to roll, advanced to the Leg 5 semifinals of the PBA 3x3 Second Conference Season 2 at Robinsons Place in Novaliches.

The Leg 4 champions got seven points from Terrence Tumalip as they disposed of the Meralco Bolts, 17-15, to kick off the knockout phase on Sunday.

Platinum tries to make it back to the finals as it meets Barangay Ginebra in the last four.

The Kings upended the San Miguel Beermen, 17-13, in their own quarterfinal pairing.

Cavitex is also in the Final Four as it slammed the door on Blackwater, 16-12, with Jorey Napoles accounting for half of the Braves' total output.

The Braves will next take on Pioneer Elastoseal, which won over J&T Express, 17 -15.

