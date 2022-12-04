Platinum, Cavitex set up rematch for PBA 3x3 leg title

PLATINUM Karaoke and Cavitex arranged an encore as they battle anew for supremacy in the PBA 3x3 Second Conference Season 2.

This time, the Leg 5 championship will be at stake as the two teams found their paths crossed again in Sunday's final at Robinsons Place in Novaliches after dispatching their respective semifinals opponents.

See KJ McDaniels gets Meralco coaches' nod for Governors' Cup stint

Terrence Tumalip went 6-of-11 from the field and finished with 10 points to help Platinum dispose of Barangay Ginebra, 21-11.

Not to be outdone, the Braves rode on the hot hands of Jorey Napoles to rout Pioneer Elastoseal, 22-14.

Napoles finished with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Just last week the two teams faced off in the final of Leg 4, with Platinum Karaoke prevailing by the skin of its teeth, 13-12, to win its first ever title in the halfcourt game.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The scores

Semifinal 1

Platinum Karaoke (21) - Tumalip 10, Sazon 6, Andrada 3, Banal 2.

Ginebra (11) - Cu 5, Gumaru 3, Aurin 2, Mangahas 1.

Semifinal 2

Cavitex (22) - Napoles 11, Saldua 5, Fajardo 4, Rangel 2.

Pioneer (14) - Rivera 8, Doliguez 3, Morido 3, Abrigo 0.