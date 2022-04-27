Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Wed, Apr 27
    PBA

    Pioneer upsets No. 1 Limitless, TNT escapes Terrafirma to reach 3x3 semis

    by Gerry Ramos
    4 hours ago
    Gian Abrigo Pioneer Pro Tibay PBA 3x3
    Gian Abrigo delivers at crunch time.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    PIONEER Pro Tibay pulled off the biggest stunner in the grand finals of the PBA 3x3 Second Conference after ousting top seed Limitless App in overtime, 16-14, for a berth in the semifinals on Wednesday.

    PBA 3x3 news

    Gian Abrigo came through with the clutch game-winner, sending the throng of Pioneer supporters at the Ynares Sports Arena in frenzy.

    The 10-minute game ended deadlocked at 14-14 after the Appmasters failed to convert in their final two possessions – on a jumper by Jorey Napoles and a follow up basket by Reymar Caduyac.

    The win by Pioneer rubbed off on the other teams as Barangay Ginebra and Sista also advanced to the semis by upending their respective seeded opponents in the playoffs.

    The Kings outplayed sister-team and fourth-ranked San Miguel Beer, 21-12, while the Super Sealers bundled out no. 3 Meralco Bolts, 16-15.

    Only second-ranked TNT escaped the upset ax as it rallied past Terrafirma 3x3, 18-17, behind Samboy De Leon’s game-winning two.

    It will be Pioneer versus Ginebra in the Final Four and TNT opposite Sista.

    The scores:

    QF1

    Pioneer (16) – Abrigo 7, Rono 4, Rivera 3, Escalambre 2.

    Limitless (14) – Caduyac 5, Rosser 5, Napoles 3, Hayes 1

    QF2

    Ginebra (21) – Serrano 9, David 7, Villamor 5, Go 0.

    San Miguel (12) – Bono 7, Vigil 2, Austria 2, Rogado 1.

      QF3

      Sista (16) – Jamon 8, Mocon 6, Manlangit 2, Gabawan 0.

      Meralco (15) – Batino 7, Sedurifa 3, Gonzaga 3, Maiquez 2.

      QF4

      TNT (18) – Vosotros 9, De Leon 5, Javier 3, Acuno 1

      Terrafirma (17) – Taladua 6, Reverente 5, Tumalip 4, Tubid 2.

