    PBA

    Pioneer tries to stop streaking Limitless in qfinal showdown

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    Gian Abrigo
    Gian Abrigo leads Pioneer Pro Tibay to the round of eight.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    PIONEER Pro Tibay edged out Purefoods, 21-18, to secure the last quarterfinal berth in Leg 4 of the PBA 3x3 Conference 2 on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

    Gian Abrigo topscored with nine points including the two free throws that clinched the win for Pioneer.

    But as the No. 8 seed team, Pioneer faces the daunting task of facing the streaking Limitless Appmasters in the quarterfinals.

    The Appmasters swept Pool A, 4-0, and have won their last 11 outings dating back to last week’s Leg 3 when they bagged their third leg crown.

    Other pairings in the knockout stage will have Pool B topnotcher Platinum Karaoke (2-1) against Meralco, Pool C no. 1 team Barangay Ginebra opposite San Miguel, and TNT Tropang Giga versus guest team Master Sardines.

    Robin RonoRobin Rono and Pioneer face a tough task in the quarterfinals.

      The scores:

      KO match

      Pioneer Pro Tibay (21) – Abrigo 9, Rono 8, Rivera 2, De Chavez 2.

      Purefoods TJ Titans (18) – Eriobu 9, Bonsubre 4, Javelona 4, Eguilos 1.

