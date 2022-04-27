Pioneer, Sista set up unlikely title showdown in 3x3 grand finals

JAN Jamon again delivered at crunch time for Sista as it stunned second seed TNT, 13-12, to advance to the title game of the PBA 3x3 Second Conference grand finals Wednesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Jamon drove to the basket for the game winner at the buzzer and set up a showdown with Pioneer Pro Tibay for the championship and the top purse worth P750,000.

Pioneer earlier slammed the finals door against Barangay Ginebra via overtime, 16-14, on a corner two by Robin Rono.

It was the third straight game winner pulled off by Jamon, including two in the pool play last week. He finished with five points along with Kenneth Mocon.

The loss was a tough pill to swallow for the Tropang Giga, who led 9-6 with 2:09 to play.

The scores:

Semis 1

Pioneer (16) – Abrigo 6, Rono 5, Rivera 4, Escalambre 1.

Ginebra (14) – David 4, Serrano 4, Go 4, Villamor 2.

Semis 2

Sista (13) – Jamon 5, Mocon 5, Gabawan 3, Manlangit 0.

TNT (12) – Javier 4, Vosotros 3, Acuno 3, De Leon 2.

