Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Nov 21
    PBA

    Pioneer set to play in PBA 3x3 after securing medical clearance

    by Gerry Ramos
    4 hours ago
    3x3

    PIONEER Pro Tibay is good to go in the PBA 3x3 Lakas Ng Tatlo after finally securing a medical clearance from the Games and Amusement Board (GAB).

    Tournament Director Joey Guanio confirmed the team got the clearance late on Saturday afternoon, giving the team the go-signal to finally see action in the maiden men’s three-a-side tournament of Asia’s oldest pro league.

    Pioneer will be up against Pool B leader San Miguel Beer (2-0) in the first of five games scheduled in the final day of the eliminations.

    The 1:25 p.m. game is a must-win for Pioneer, composed of Robin Rono, Gian Abrigo, Carlos De Chavez, and Carlo Escalambre to stay in contention for at least the last quarterfinal berth.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Two games forfeited

      Pioneer forfeited its two games on opening day against Cavitex and NorthPort in the absence of the medical clearance to place at the bottom of Pool B.

      Cavitex and NorthPort are tied in second place with similar 1-1 records.

      Continue reading below ↓

      The third best team in Pool B and Pool C will dispute the eighth and last quarterfinals berth via a knockout game.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again