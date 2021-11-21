Pioneer set to play in PBA 3x3 after securing medical clearance

PIONEER Pro Tibay is good to go in the PBA 3x3 Lakas Ng Tatlo after finally securing a medical clearance from the Games and Amusement Board (GAB).

Tournament Director Joey Guanio confirmed the team got the clearance late on Saturday afternoon, giving the team the go-signal to finally see action in the maiden men’s three-a-side tournament of Asia’s oldest pro league.

Pioneer will be up against Pool B leader San Miguel Beer (2-0) in the first of five games scheduled in the final day of the eliminations.

The 1:25 p.m. game is a must-win for Pioneer, composed of Robin Rono, Gian Abrigo, Carlos De Chavez, and Carlo Escalambre to stay in contention for at least the last quarterfinal berth.

Two games forfeited

Pioneer forfeited its two games on opening day against Cavitex and NorthPort in the absence of the medical clearance to place at the bottom of Pool B.

Cavitex and NorthPort are tied in second place with similar 1-1 records.

The third best team in Pool B and Pool C will dispute the eighth and last quarterfinals berth via a knockout game.

