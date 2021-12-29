Pioneer, Purefoods gain Round of 8 in PBA 3x3 grand finals

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    GUEST team Pioneer Pro Tibay booked a seat in the quarterfinals of the PBA 3x3 first conference grand finals with a sweep of their pool matches on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

    Pioneer emerged unscathed in Pool B with a 2-0 record following victories over Barangay GInebra, 21-16, and Purefoods in overtime, 22-20, to progress to the sudden-death round.

    Despite the loss, the Titans also advanced with an even 1-1 record, while the Kings were eliminated outright with a 0-2 record counting their loss to Purefoods earlier, 21-9.

    Beermen, Dyip also advance

    Jeff Manday Jeff Manday and the Beermen march on.

      In Pool A, San Miguel, Terrafirma, and Sista Super Sealers ended up tied with identical 1-1 records, but the Beermen and Dyip clinched the top two spots in the group by virtue of highest accumulated points.

      Pioneer will now meet Platinum Karaoke in the quarterfinals in the battle between the two guest teams, San Miguel tackles last two leg champion Limitless App, Purefoods will go up against TNT, while Meralco takes on Terrafirma.

