Carlo De Chavez winner lifts Pioneer to PBA 3x3 finals vs Sista

PIONEER Pro Tibay earned a shot at the Leg 3 championship of the PBA 3x3 after a thrilling 16-15 win over top seed Terrafirma on Sunday in their semifinals showdown at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.
The guest team watched in horror as it lost a 14-10 lead when the Dyip finally caught up with them, 15-all, with 15.4 seconds left on a clutch Jed Bulawan shot from deep.
But Carlo De Chavez wasn’t about to let Pioneer down, driving hard to the basket with three seconds left for the go-ahead basket.
Terrence Tumalip then missed a potential game-winning two for the Dyip, paving the way for Pioneer to reach the finals of the pro league’s half-court tournament for the first time.
Great Sista comeback
Second seed Sista Super Sealers arranged a title showdown with Pioneer behind a 19-15 comeback victory against Purefoods TJ Titans later in the day.
The winner will be crowned Leg 3 champion and takes home the top purse of P100,000.
Meanwhile, the Dyip and Titans were relegated to the battle for third place.
The scores
First semifinals
Pioneer Pro Tibay (16) – De Chavez 7, Escalambre 6, Rivera 3, Abrigo 0.
Terrafirma (14) – Reverente 9, Bulawan 4, Tumalip 2, Salem 0.
Second semifinals
Sista Super Sealers (19) - De Vera 8, Mocon 7, Rivero 2, Argamino 2.
Purefoods TJ Titans (15) - Eriobu 10, Javelona 2, Mendoza 2, Bonsubre 1.
