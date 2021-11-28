Carlo De Chavez winner lifts Pioneer to PBA 3x3 finals vs Sista

PIONEER Pro Tibay earned a shot at the Leg 3 championship of the PBA 3x3 after a thrilling 16-15 win over top seed Terrafirma on Sunday in their semifinals showdown at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The guest team watched in horror as it lost a 14-10 lead when the Dyip finally caught up with them, 15-all, with 15.4 seconds left on a clutch Jed Bulawan shot from deep.

But Carlo De Chavez wasn’t about to let Pioneer down, driving hard to the basket with three seconds left for the go-ahead basket.

Terrence Tumalip then missed a potential game-winning two for the Dyip, paving the way for Pioneer to reach the finals of the pro league’s half-court tournament for the first time.

Great Sista comeback

Second seed Sista Super Sealers arranged a title showdown with Pioneer behind a 19-15 comeback victory against Purefoods TJ Titans later in the day.

The winner will be crowned Leg 3 champion and takes home the top purse of P100,000.

Meanwhile, the Dyip and Titans were relegated to the battle for third place.

The scores

First semifinals

Pioneer Pro Tibay (16) – De Chavez 7, Escalambre 6, Rivera 3, Abrigo 0.

Terrafirma (14) – Reverente 9, Bulawan 4, Tumalip 2, Salem 0.

Second semifinals

Sista Super Sealers (19) - De Vera 8, Mocon 7, Rivero 2, Argamino 2.

Purefoods TJ Titans (15) - Eriobu 10, Javelona 2, Mendoza 2, Bonsubre 1.

