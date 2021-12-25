Pingris, Simon join Purefoods greats with formal jersey retirement

MAGNOLIA adds another chapter to its storied franchise on Christmas Day when it retires the jersey numbers of two of its most decorated players ever.

The Hotshots will formally frame the playing uniforms of Marc Pingris and Peter June Simon at halftime of the team’s Dec. 25 PBA Governors Cup showdown with rival Barangay Ginebra in a short but meaningful ceremony at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Both Pingris and Simon are expected to be at the Big Dome for the retirement rite to be presided by top management of the Purefoods franchise.

The 40-year-old Pingris wore No. 15 in his stint with the team from 2005 to 2019, while Simon, carried No. 8 in his entire stay with the franchise from 2004 to 2020.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Grand slam champs

Together, the two won eight championships with the Hotshots, including a rare grand slam in 2014.

Curiously, coach Tim Cone, architect of the team’s dynasty from 2012 to 2014, will be at courtside to see off his former players who formed part of Purefoods’ so-called Big Three along with two-time MVP James Yap.

Only three playing jerseys have beenretired by Purefoods in its 33-year franchise history in the league - Rey Evangelista’s No. 7, Jerry Codinera’s No. 44, and the iconic No. 16 of four-time MVP and now team manager Alvin Patrimonio.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.