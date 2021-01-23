Ping Exciminiano looking to reboot career with TnT franchise

PING Exciminiano is hoping for a PBA career reboot as he’s seeking a spot with the TnT Tropang Giga for the league’s coming 46th Season.

The 32-year-old free agent point guard is reportedly set to attend the TnT training camp once team practices are given the go-signal to resume.

The Tropang Giga has shown interest in tapping the services of the Olongapo City native, who’s a two-time member of the league’s All-Defensive Team.

Both parties have yet to agree on a formal contract though, according to sources.

Exciminiano was left without a team during the PBA bubble season after Rain or Shine relegated him to the unrestricted free agent list.

He played for just a conference with the Elasto Painters after being traded by Alaska along with a first round pick for Maverick Ahanmisi just before the 2019 Governors Cup.

Exciminiano was supposed to sign a new two-year contract with Rain or Shine prior to the PBA’s 45th season, but unfortunately, suffered an injury while playing in an unsanctioned league (ligang labas).

The unfortunate incident prompted management not to push through with the deal and relegated the defensive-minded guard to the unrestricted free agent list.

