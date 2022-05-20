Ping Exciminiano, Jeric Teng, Nico Salva take act to PBA 3x3

PING Exciminiano, Jeric Teng, Nico Salva, Bambam Gamalinda, and Wendell Comboy are some of the PBA players taking their acts to the PBA 3x3 tournament third conference that comes off the wraps on Saturday.

Exciminiano was relegated by TNT Tropang Giga from its 5-on-5 team to the half-court game to team up with fellow new acquisition Gryan Mendoza and regulars Almond Vosotros and Samboy De Leon.

Teng, meanwhile, will suit up for Master Sardines alongside Gwyne Capacio, John Lopez, and Joeffrey Javillonar. Head coach is Hubert Delos Santos.

Gamalinda and Comboy, on the other hand, continue to play for the Beermen from their 5-on-5 team as they join James Mangahas and Ken Bono in their bid for the opening leg of the season’s final conference.

Salva will don the Limitless App jersey following the exit of top rookie pick Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser and veteran Marvin Hayes. Aside from the 32-year-old Salva, also seeing action for the Appmasters are new acquisition Alfrancis Tamsi and regulars Jorey Napoles and Reymar Caduyac.

Terrafirma likewise placed rookie draftees Shaq Alanes and Red Cachuela in its 3x3 team. Alanaes was tapped in thr fourth round and Cachuela in the sixth round.

The 3x3 third conference marks the start of the games being played around malls within the metropolis, with the first leg set to be held at the Robinsons Place Manila.

