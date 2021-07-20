Greg Slaughter still won't play vs Phoenix, says NorthPort coach

NORTHPORT coach Pido Jarencio said Greg Slaughter is still not available for Wednesday’s match against Phoenix Super LPG.

“Hindi pa maglalaro si Greg,” said Jarencio in an SMS message on the eve of the Batang Pier’s clash against the Fuel Masters in the 2021 Philippine Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Jarencio gave no reason for the decision.

Slaughter missed NorthPort’s first match against Meralco on Friday as the big man has just emerged from the mandatory 10-day quarantine for all inbound travellers.

The seven-foot center, acquired by NorthPort in the offseason trade that brought Christian Standhardinger to Barangay Ginebra, went to the US to be vaccinated prior to the season launch, team officials said.

Slaughter began practicing with the team on Thursday, but the coaching staff decided to sit him even though he was in uniform.

NorthPort eyes to recover from poor shooting night vs. Meralco

The Batang Pier are looking to bounce back from their ugly 85-63 defeat against Meralco on Friday in a match where they shot a miserable 21 percent from the field, the worst shooting performance in the history of the league.

Sidney Onwubere topscored for NorthPort with 13 points in his first game in a Batang Pier uniform, and Robert Bolick returned to the Batang Pier after recovering from an ACL injury and finished with 11 points.

But Onwubere and Bolick were not spared from the struggles from the field with Bolick shooting four of 19.

Like NorthPort, Phoenix will also seek for its first win. The Fuel Masters suffered an 80-73 loss to Magnolia last Saturday.

