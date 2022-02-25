Pido lauds Arwind for playing through ankle sprain, Harris hit

NORTHPORT coach Pido Jarencio commended the heart of Arwind Santos for choosing to play major minutes for the Batang Pier in their huge win against Magnolia on Thursday.

Pido on Arwind Santos

Jarencio said Santos has been playing with a sprained ankle that has yet to heal, causing him to miss practice in the past few days.

But Jarencio said Santos didn’t hesitate to play the crucial match at all.

“Hindi siya nagpa-practice sa amin pero nakikita niya ‘yung ginagawa namin, ‘yung defensive scheme at ‘yung offense. Sabi niya, oo laro ako. Ganun ka-simple lang,” said Jarencio.

Continue reading below ↓

Santos scored all of his 14 points in the first quarter, which became the springboard of NorthPort on its way to a 103-101 win over previously unbeaten Magnolia.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The NorthPort veteran was also on the receiving end of an errant hit by Magnolia import Mike Harris which caused Santos’ nose to bleed in the late moments of the game.

Once again, Santos opted to play on.

“Sabi ko labas kita o stay ka na? [Sabi niya] tatapusin ko. Ganun ‘yung Arwind Santos,” Jarencio said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Jarencio said Santos is serving as an inspiration to the young NorthPort team with his fortitude to play through pain.

“Ginagawa nilang leader siya. Hindi lang inside the court, pati outside the court din. Happy lang sila na laro lang, kasama nila si Arwind na makikipagpalitan ng mukha, makikipaglaban which is favorable to us,” said Jarencio.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.